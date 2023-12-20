In a ground-breaking partnership, Truthware Solutions Ltd and Iyconsoft Ltd are excited to unveil MyCaller Alert Service, a pioneering caller identity solution crafted for the African and emerging markets.

This product was specially designed to mitigate the recurring problem of scam calls, and spam calls and to reduce the anxiety of receiving unwanted and unsolicited calls.

This product is for individuals who want a measure of control with the calls they respond to daily not having to remain anxious each time a phone call is received.

The General Manager of Truthware Solutions Limited, Mr Adebayo Osidibo reflecting on exceptional customer experience with MyCaller service noted that unlike other available caller identity services which require mobile data access, MyCaller is a democratized system where customers do not need mobile data to enjoy the service.

MyCaller is engineered to work flawlessly without the internet and is compatible with any type of phone, bridging the technological gap in regions with significant feature phone penetration and limited broadband availability.

This innovation ensures that every phone user, regardless of their device type or internet access, can now effectively combat spam, scams, and unidentified callers.

MyCaller service is currently available on the Airtel Network as a VAS subscription service and it is accessible to all Airtel subscribers by dialling the short code *4552#.

Mr Ikechukwu Kalu, Founder/CEO of Iyconsoft stated that “MyCaller is a true indigenous solution developed by our team of top telecoms and software engineers, the technology powering MyCaller holds a certificate of patent according to the Patents and Design Act of Nigeria.

Furthermore, the technology was reviewed and passed with no objection by the National Information Technology Development Agency on August 8th 2021 for deployment on the operators’ network in Nigeria.

With such documented design and rigorous quality assurance process, we are sure that Subscribers on the Airtel mobile network will enjoy a superior and cutting-edge product.”

Iyconsoft Ltd is a technology company based in Lagos focused on providing innovative software solutions and services to businesses in Africa and Emerging markets. Iyconsoft owns the technology patent for Wireless Caller Identity Solution in Nigeria.

Truthware Solutions is an innovative company formed to empower organisations to improve service delivery, operational excellence and digital transformation.

Together, both companies are set to re-shape the experiences of millions of network subscribers across Nigeria. MyCaller services is currently available on the Airtel Network across the country and this will expand to other Networks in time.