The NGX continued its steady bullish run as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.09% to close at 72,470.1 points.

Equities gained N35.7 billion as the market capitalization closed at N39.657 trillion. As portfolio managers wind up their accounts for 2023, the market has been on a steadier ride and is expected to be so till the end of the year.

There was an increase in trading volume to 411.21 million units from yesterday’s 324.25 million units. There was also an increase in trading value to N6.95 billion, from yesterday’s N4.40 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 72,470.1 points

% Day Change: +0.09%

Day’s Lowest: 72,320.32 points

Day’s Highest: 72,489.21 points

% YTD: +41.40%

Market Cap: N39.66 trillion

Volume Traded: 411.21 million units

Value: N6.95 billion

Deals: 6,870

Top Gainers

INFINITY: +10.00% to close at N3.41

+10.00% to close at N3.41 CAVERTON: +10.00% to close at N1.76

+10.00% to close at N1.76 NNFM: +9.42% to close at N42.40

+9.42% to close at N42.40 RTBRISCOE: +9.09% to close at N0.60

+9.09% to close at N0.60 TIP: +8.26% to close at N1.18

Top Losers

CHAMPION: +10% to close at N3.60

+10% to close at N3.60 OMATEK: +10% to close at N0.63

+10% to close at N0.63 PRESTIGE: +9.62% to close at N0.47

+9.62% to close at N0.47 ETRANZACT: +9.60% to close at N5.65

+9.60% to close at N5.65 STANBIC: +9.08% to close at N591.0

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, UPDCREIT (-3.26%) led with 42.03 million units, followed by UBA (+3.09%) with 34.66 million units, VERITASKAP (+2.78%) with 27.71 million units, ACCESSCORP (+2.73%) with 27.57 million units, and FCMB (+2.13%) with 25.59 million units.

In terms of value, GTCO (+0.25%) led with N902.2 million, followed by UBA (+3.09%) with N848.5 million, followed by ZENITHBANK (+1.75%) with N815.9 million, ACCESSCORP (+2.73%) with N611.8 million, followed by MTNN (+0.61%) with N582.6 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading was quite positive for the SWOOT category as MTNN (+0.61%), ZENITHBANK (+1.75%), and GTCO (+0.25%) recorded price gains. Other members of the category (AIRTELAFRI, DANGCEM, BUAFOODS, BUACEMENT, and SEPLAT recorded no price changes).

The positive sentiment in the financial services industry also continued as tier-1 banks enjoyed price gains. UBA (+3.09%), GTCO (+0.25%), ZENITHBANK (+1.75%), and ACCESSCORP (+2.73%), while FBNH (-0.43%) recorded a price decline.