After many months of research, development, and testing, Uwana Energy, a leading provider of clean energy services, has launched its new platform to make it even easier to power homes and businesses with affordable, constant energy.

With a commitment to quality, accessibility, and sustainability, Uwana Energy is transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape, one solar panel at a time.

Uwana works with solar providers across the country to standardize their operations and reduce the friction involved with transitioning to solar.

Over 3000 homes & businesses have used their service this year to get:

Instant, data-driven recommendations

Flexible repayment

A dedicated technical expert to guide and oversee the installation from end to end

Seamless after-sales care and inverter upgrades

24/7 issue resolution platform and customer education

“We are extremely excited to help Nigerians switch to solar seamlessly and make constant power lapses a distant memory” Says Natasha Ibori, Co-Founder/CEO of Uwana Energy.

“I’ve been both the buyer and the seller of solar inverters and the ecosystem is extremely disjointed and inefficient. We are working to make life easier for all and ensure the customer is happy.”

At the heart of Uwana Energy’s mission lies the belief that access to clean, reliable energy is a fundamental right for all Nigerians.

By tapping the power of the sun, the company is providing homes and businesses with a sustainable energy solution that not only reduces their reliance on fossil fuels but also lowers their energy costs, enhances productivity, and improves overall quality of life.

About Uwana Energy

Uwana Energy is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions in Nigeria. The company is committed to helping Nigerians switch to clean and reliable solar energy. Uwana Energy offers a wide range of solar systems and financing options to meet the needs of different customers.

Media Contact:

Afolabi- 09068550767

info@uwanaenergy.com