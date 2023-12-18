Adobe has abandoned its ambitious $20 billion acquisition of Figma, a startup that has rapidly gained ground for its designing app and website interfaces.

The tech giant announced this decision after encountering substantial obstacles in obtaining regulatory approvals from both the European Commission and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) according to CNBC.

The two companies issued a joint statement on Monday (December 18), disclosing that, faced with regulatory roadblocks, they perceived “no clear path” forward for the deal.

What this means

The termination of the acquisition comes with a hefty price tag for Adobe, as they are obligated to pay Figma a substantial $1 billion termination fee.

This move underscores the complexities and challenges posed by regulatory scrutiny, with the review process extending over a year and demanding extensive documentation from both parties.

Adobe, renowned for its dominance in software like Photoshop and Illustrator, had initially announced the acquisition of Figma in September 2022.

The strategic move aimed to tap into the evolving landscape where more creative work is anticipated to be carried out by small businesses and everyday users on the web.

Figma’s stronghold in designing interfaces for apps and websites presented a lucrative opportunity for Adobe, but regulatory hurdles have now forced them to rethink their grand venture.

Despite Adobe’s argument that the acquisition wouldn’t stifle competition, drawing parallels to Meta Platforms Inc.’s acquisition of Instagram in 2012, regulatory authorities remained unconvinced.

Adobe’s refusal to comply with proposed remedies from the CMA, deeming them “disproportionate,” ultimately led to the downfall of what would have been one of the largest takeovers in the private software sector.

This development highlights the intricate dance between technological giants and regulatory bodies as they navigate the ever-changing landscape of the digital realm.