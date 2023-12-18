The Association of Corporate & Marketing Communications Professionals in Banks in Nigeria (ACAMB) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of its esteemed Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abdul Kolawole Imoyo.

Mr. Imoyo, a highly regarded corporate media manager and Journalist, breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday, December 17, 2023, at First Cardiology, Ikoyi, Lagos, after a brief illness.

In a statement signed by ACAMB’s President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, on behalf of the Executive Committee and all members of the Association, it says until his untimely demise, Mr. Imoyo served as the Head of Media Relations at Access Holdings, “where he contributed significantly to the financial group’s communication strategies and public image.”

Quoting a heartfelt statement earlier released by Tunde Imoyo, representing the Imoyo family, it was expressed, “It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle, Abdul Kolawole Imoyo, who departed to be with the Lord in the early hours of December 17, 2023, after a brief illness. We are taking some time as a family to grieve over our loss at this time. We thank you for your prayers and support.”

Mr. Imoyo was known for his dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to excellence in the field of corporate communications. His contributions to ACAMB and the broader corporate landscape will be remembered and celebrated by colleagues, associates, and the entire banking community.

With nostalgia, the Association recalls that the late Imoyo played active roles in cementing the bonds of relationship between ACAMB and other industry Bodies like FICAN, CAMCAN, etc) while he was in the Media. That he emerged the Publicity Secretary of the current ACAMB Exco was in recognition of his amiable traits, needed to wedge the critical stakeholders in the industry”

ACAMB extends its deepest condolences to the Imoyo family and Access Holdings Group during this difficult time and expresses gratitude for Mr. Imoyo’s invaluable service to the Association and the corporate sector at large.

The funeral arrangements and memorial service details from the Imoyo family will be communicated later. In the meantime, the Association of Corporate & Marketing Communications Professionals in Banks requests that the privacy of the Imoyo family be respected as they mourn the loss of their beloved member.