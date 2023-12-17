The Spanish passport has emerged as the top-ranking passport among 199 world passports.

This is according to the latest update from the VisaGuide.World Passport Index.

Benefits to passport holders

According to the report, the Spanish passport is set to stand out as a powerful document for enthusiastic travellers and avid explorers, as reported by SchengenVisaInfo.com.

Furthermore, Nairametrics learns that passport holders will enjoy passport-free access to 43 countries, and an additional 106 countries permitting visa-free entry for Spanish nationals.

In addition, they will also benefit from entry with a travel authorization (eTA) to 11 countries, visa on arrival to 30 countries, and online visa access to another 18 countries.

Other countries ranking high

Following closely, Singapore claims the second spot on the list, with Germany securing the third position, Italy ranking fourth, and France rounding out the top five.

A Global Travel Trends Analyst, Dion Pllana remarks on the latest passport ranking, highlighting that European passports, especially those of EU and Schengen Area Member States, dominate the ranking.

The non-EU/Schengen countries which are listed in the 40 first positions of the index are as follows:

Singapore – 2nd

Japan – 15th

South Korea – 27th

United Kingdom – 28th

New Zealand – 29th

Australia – 34th

Canada – 38th

United Arab Emirates – 39th

United States – 40th

How the evaluation was conducted

The Spanish passport was evaluated considering not only the number of countries allowing visa-free entry but also other factors following a particular index that assigns distinct values to travel types, such as visa, e-visa, visa-on-arrival, passport-free, and visa-free

Updated monthly, the index reflects the latest changes in visa and travel policies globally.

Passports holding the top position earlier

Earlier in February of this year, the Italian passport held the position of the most powerful European passport and the world’s third most powerful, trailing only Singapore and Japan.

During that period, Italian nationals enjoyed passport-free travel to 45 countries, visa-free access to a total of 100 countries worldwide, online travel authorization to 11, e-visa access to eight, and visa-on-arrival privileges in 35 countries. Traditional visas were required for 28 countries.

Presently, the Italian passport occupies the fourth position globally, offering visa-free entry to 107 countries, along with ten countries granting eTA, 29 countries allowing visa on arrival, 19 countries with e-visa, and 18 countries requiring a traditional visa. Italian nationals can enter 44 countries passport-free.

Nairametrics had reported earlier that Spain was set to recruit 600,000 individuals for certain temporary roles in the hospital sector. However, these positions do not offer permanent positions that could lead to permanent residency and citizenship.