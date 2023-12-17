Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has granted a wage award of N35,000 to public servants in the state for December.

Also, Sanwo-Olu approved 50 per cent payment of basic salary as a December bonus for all political appointees and public servants.

Bode Agoro, the Head of Service, disclosed these details in a circular titled ‘2023 End of Year Bonus and Implementation of Wage Awards.’

What the governor said

The statement read in part:

“As part of the present administration’s continuous appreciation of the contributions of all public servants towards the advancement of the state and its unrelenting commitment to the welfare of Its workforce, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor has graciously approved the payment of 50% of basic salary as end-of-year bonus for all political appointees and public servants, including employees of local governments and local council development areas, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board and Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps.

“In the same vein, Mr. Governor has further approved the implementation of the wage award (palliative) pending the review of the national minimum wage.

“Therefore, the 50% of basic salary as an end-of-year bonus, as well as the wage award (palliative), will be paid alongside December 2023.”

The governor then encouraged public servants to continue to uphold excellence in the state and provide quality services in line with the new objectives of the administration.

In addition, the circular ordered all MDAs to implement the increase in salary in the December payments of their workers in line with the announcement.

“Sequel to the foregoing, public servants are implored to continually strive for excellence in providing qualitative service delivery to the people of the State in line with Mr. Governor’s THEMES+ Agenda.

“Accordingly, all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are hereby enjoined to note the content of this circular and give it the service-wide publicity it deserves,” the statement added.