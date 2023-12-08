The Lagos State Government through the Lagos Safety Commission has sealed 19 event centres for safety infractions in the interest of public safety.

This was made known by the Director-General of the Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, during a recent routine inspection and an on-the-spot assessment of some event centres across the State.

Mojola said the safety assessment exercise is an ongoing effort to achieve the Commission’s mandate of ensuring zero accidents, particularly during this yuletide season.

He listed some of the event centres including White Stone Event Centre, Lekki Coliseum, Leisure Park, La Madison, Haddasah, The Summit, Villa Park, De Dove, Majesty, The Podium, Celebrations Gardens and Tastee Event Centres among others.

Action taken to enforce compliance

Mojola declared that before the exercise, the Commission had earlier informed all events centre owners through their various associations of the need to adopt safety best practices at all events and duly register all events from 250 guests and above via its registration portal www.lasgsafetyreg.com to obtain an Event Safety Permit.

He noted that the Commission has taken decisive action to enforce compliance with basic safety standards and guarantee safer events by sealing these event centres for nonconformity with already established safety protocols.

He said the Commission will continue to conduct routine inspections to ensure that safety standards are upheld by the events and hospitality sectors within the State.

Mojola also enjoined members of the public to escalate and report safety infractions observed at events and public facilities to the Commission.

LASBCA reseals 8 buildings in Eti-Osa

Earlier, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) resealed 8 buildings across estates in the Ikota area of Eti-Osa, Lagos.

The enforcement action was prompted by the persistent violation of State building codes and the breaking of government seals by property owners and developers. The agency had previously issued various notices, including Contravention Notice, Stop Work Notice, Seal Up Notice, and Demolition Notice, to the concerned property owners.

The General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki reacting to the resealing exercises expressed his dissatisfaction with property owners and developers who flout the State’s building codes.

Speaking further, Arc. Oki emphasised the importance of adherence to building regulations to ensure the structural integrity and safety of buildings in the state.

He noted that contraventions identified by the agency in the estates ranged from unauthorised construction activities to deviations from approved building plans.

Maintaining that such violations pose serious risks to occupants and neighbouring structures which necessitated decisive action by the agency, Oki reiterated that the sealing of the 8 buildings serves as a strong deterrent and a clear message to developers and builders that non-compliance to building regulations will not be tolerated.