FSDH Holding Company, a financial services group with a rich legacy of innovation, and service excellence, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Segun Odusanya as its new Managing Director, effective 05 December 2023.

Mr. Odusanya brings a wealth of experience to his new role, particularly in the multinational financial services sector. With a career marked by strategic vision and operational acumen, he has successfully navigated the complexities of diverse markets in Nigeria, West Africa, and East Africa.

Before joining FSDH Group, Mr. Odusanya had earlier served as the Deputy Managing Director at First City Monument Bank Nigeria Plc, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the bank’s strategic direction and ensuring operational excellence.

His journey in the financial services industry also includes a series of significant leadership positions at Standard Chartered Bank, where he contributed to the bank’s growth through various executive and regional roles.

Speaking on the appointment, the Chairman of FSDH Holding Company, Mr. Hakeem Belo-Osagie said, “On behalf of the board, management, and staff of FSDH Group, I am delighted to welcome Mr. Segun Odusanya to the FSDH family. His track record cuts across several important roles in institutions of global repute and speaks volumes about his ability to lead teams in a manner that creates sustainable value and fosters impactful growth. As we embark on the next chapter of FSDH Group’s journey, Mr. Odusanya’s proven leadership skills and deep industry insights will be instrumental in guiding us towards new areas of growth and success. I am certain that the rich combination of his personality, expertise and experiences will have immediate and long-term impact throughout our Group.”

Mr. Odusanya expressed his delight in joining the FSDH Group and his confidence for the near future; ‘’I am pleased to join the FSDH Group at this exciting time.

This is an institution with a proud history and a well-respected staff with whom I look forward to working both at the Holding Company and across the subsidiaries. We will be focusing on fostering balanced and sustainable growth across all the businesses.

We will also drive value-added product development and delivery for our esteemed clients, as well as ensure transparent stakeholder engagements. Our goal is to propel the company into its next phase of growth.”

Segun Odusanya’s appointment aligns seamlessly with FSDH’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth. His leadership is anticipated to be pivotal in executing the company’s strategic initiatives and advancing its position as a leader in the financial services sector.

This important leadership transition comes at a transformative time for FSDH Group, coinciding with its 30th year in active business operations, beginning from its early days as a Discount House, followed by a decade since it began operations as FSDH Merchant Bank and as it is poised to enter its fifth year as a holding company.

FSDH HoldCo’s footprint in the financial service industry spans sectors such as Pension Fund Administration, Merchant Banking, Asset Management, Investment Banking and Securities Trading.

Over the last couple of years, FSDH Group has laid the foundation to thrive sustainably through innovative service delivery and a customer-centric approach built on trust and partnerships.

In FY2022, the Group recorded an impressive N5.35 billion in profits, a significant increase from the previous year, and has set its sights on consistent, sustainable growth despite the several headwinds in Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Mr Segun Odusanya’s unique experience positions him as a catalyst for driving innovation and spearheading initiatives that will further elevate FSDH Group’s standing in the market.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Mr. Segun Odusanya as he assumes his role as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive at FSDH Holding Company. We look forward to a future of continued growth and success under his guidance.

About FSDH Group

FSDH Group is a leading financial services group headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. As a legacy institution, FSDH has pioneered different innovative solutions in the financial services ecosystem – from being the first discount house to being Nigeria’s premier merchant bank in the new era; the company continues to champion sustainable growth across multiple sectors.

With a rich history spanning over 30 years, FSDH Group has become a trusted, innovative, and expert provider of financial services delivering financial services within Nigeria, empowering businesses, and enabling economic growth, partnering with individuals and organizations on their journey to success. Our subsidiaries include FSDH Asset Management, FSDH Capital, FSDH Merchant Bank and Pensions Alliance Limited (PAL). For more information, please visit www.fsdhgroup.com