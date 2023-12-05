The Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, who is currently attending the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, has disclosed that Nigeria will soon have the largest electric mass transit fleet in Africa.

Tuggar made this claim as the Federal Government plans to increase the number of its electric buses from 100 to 1,000.

This information is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by Mr Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Special Adviser, Media and Communications Strategy, to the minister.

The minister said that Nigeria is at the forefront in the fight against climate change in Africa by setting ambitious and realistic goals.

“Nigeria has ratified its commitments through a Climate Change Act and a National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

“Through these, Nigeria set ambitious, albeit realistic, goals, and I am proud to state that we have hit the ground running, transforming our commitments into tangible climate action” , he said.

Tuggar also noted that Nigeria’s fight against climate change will not only reduce emissions but also create jobs and bring industrialisation across critical sectors.

“The initiative will reduce emissions and indicate my administration’s commitment to catalyzing the market for green project deployments, job creation, and industrialization across critical sectors”, Tuggar stated.

Tuggar disclosed that Nigeria plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, adding that the country was in support of initiatives that advance climate resilience, technology transfer, and capacity-building in developing nations.

He also said that there was a need for innovation, and shared responsibility in combating the escalating climate crisis.

Tuggar urged the international community to go beyond political differences and work collaboratively to deliver meaningful and immediate climate solutions.

Also, he called on the developed nations of the world to make financial commitments to the developing nations to help them tackle the escalating climate crisis.

The minister also emphasised that all nations commit to ambitious and transparent climate targets, in line with the principles of the Paris Agreement.