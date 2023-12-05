After a relatively quiet week of trading, trading began this week in the NGX in turbulent fashion as the All-Share Index declined by 0.66% to close at 70,946.83 points.

Equities lost N259 billion as the market capitalization declined to N 38.823 trillion, down from N39.082 trillion recorded last Friday.

There was a slight increase in volume traded to 358.527 million units, against 352.860 million units last Friday. In terms of value, there was a 30% decline to N7.1 billion, compared to last Friday’s N10.16 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 70,946.83 points

% Day Change: -0.66%

Day’s Lowest: 70,941.82 points

Day’s Highest: 71,607.91 points

% YTD: +38.43%

Market Cap: N38.82 trillion

Volume Traded: 358.53 million

Value: N7.10 billion

Deals: 6,433

Top Gainers

THOMASWY: +10.00% to close at N2.75

FBNH: +9.93% to close at N24.35

DAARCOMM: +9.68% to close at N0.34

DEAPCAP: +9.68% to close at N0.68

NEIMETH: +9.63% to close at N2.05

Top Losers

BUACEMENT: -10.00% to close at N93.60

MCNICHOLS: -9.33% to close at N0.68

CWG: -7.50% to close at N6.66

UPDC: -7.14% to close at N1.17

MBENEFIT: -7.14% to close at N0.52

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, UNIVINSURE (+7.41%) led with 58.85 million units, followed by TRANSCORP (+2.07%) with 24.38 million units, GTCO (+0.26%) with 23.37 million units, UNITYBNK (+1.95%) with 19.14 million units, and UBA (-0.23%) with 18.98 million units.

In terms of value, AIRTELAFRI (0.00) led with N3.27 billion, followed by GTCO (+0.26%) with N916.56 million, ZENITHBANK (-0.43%) with N565.1 million, UBA (-0.23%) with N404.71 million, and FBNH (+9.93%) with N259.35 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading was slightly negative for stocks worth over one trillion as BUACEMENT (-10.00%) led the losers’ chart while ZENITHBANK (-0.43%) also experienced a decline. GTCO (+0.26%) experienced a price gain, while other members of the category (BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, AIRTELAFRI, SEPLAT, and MTNN) experienced no price change.

For Tier-1 banks, there were mixed sentiments as FBNH (+9.93%) appeared on the top gainers chart while GTCO (+0.26%), and ACCESSCORP (+0.83%) also experienced price gains. UBA (-0.23%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.43%) experienced price declines.