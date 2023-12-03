The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled the National HIV/AIDS Strategic Plan for 2023-2027 (NSP 2023-2027) and the Sustainability and Country Ownership HIV Response.

Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this announcement during the 2023 World AIDS Day (WAD) ceremony held in Abuja yesterday, Friday 2 December 2023.

According to Akume, the documents show the government’s commitment towards ending the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) epidemic by 2030.

What He Said

Emphasizing the government’s commitment, he stated,

“The key strategy for sustainability and country ownership of HIV launched today indicates a pivotal commitment towards ending AIDS by 2030 and beyond, with states providing leadership.”

“It is my honour to unveil the national strategic framework 2023 to 2027 and the symbol of a new business model for sustainable HIV response in Nigeria.”

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chris Tarkar, Akume unveiled the national strategic framework, urging State governments to actively participate in this agenda for the sustainable ownership of HIV response in Nigeria.

Notably, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) collaborated with the Nigerian Business Coalition Against AIDS (NiBUCAA) to introduce a N62 billion private sector-driven HIV/AIDS Trust Fund of Nigeria.

Akume urged the private sector to fulfil its pledge to support the government’s efforts in achieving an HIV-free generation.

The NSP 2023-2027 plan

Dr. Gambo Aliyu, Director General of NACA, highlighted the participatory and consultative process that shaped the NSP 2023-2027, aiming to strengthen the HIV response for ending AIDS by 2030.

The strategy focuses on equitable and equal access to HIV services, breaking down barriers, and integrating efficient responses into relevant systems.

As part of the sustainability initiative, a N62 billion private sector-driven HIV/AIDS Trust Fund was launched, emphasizing collaboration between government and the private sector.

Dr. Abdulikadir Ibrahim of the Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN) urged the government to take ownership by allocating more resources and locally manufacturing Antiretroviral (ARV) drugs.