According to the World Health Organization report on malaria, Nigeria has the highest burden of malaria globally, accounting for nearly 27% of the global malaria burden.

The risk of malaria transmission exists all year round. Malaria is a major public health issue in Nigeria with an estimated 68 million cases and 194,000 deaths.

However, the incidence of malaria is highest in the northern and northeastern parts of the country.

Despite the malaria epidemic, Nigeria loses N75.5 billion on each cycle of malaria treatment according to a leading biotechnology and genetic engineering professor.

A breakdown of costs by Nairametrics showed that of the 68 million cases, an average Nigerian spends an average of 2000 naira for uncomplicated malaria totaling 136 billion naira annually: and spends an average of 20,000 naira for complicated malaria totaling 1.36 trillion naira annually.

Nairametrics has ranked the most expensive antimalarial medicines available in Nigeria.

Camosunate adult

Price range: N1500- N2100

Camosunate Adult is a common anti-malaria brand which has a unique combination of Artesunate and Amodiaquine. It is used to treat uncomplicated malaria attacks including multi-drug resistance of Plasmodium falciparum. It is marketed by Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Artequick tablets

Price range: N2000-N2100

Artequick tablets are manufactured by a Chinese pharmaceutical company, Artepharm Co. Ltd. Artequick contains Artemisinin and Piperaquine. It is used to treat uncomplicated malaria.

P-alaxin tablets

Price range: N1300-N2500

P-Alaxin tablets is manufactured by Indian pharmaceutical company, BLISS CVS PHARMA Ltd and marketed by Greenlife Pharmaceuticals, Nigeria. P-alaxin is an artemisinin-based therapy used to treat malaria.

Amatem forte soft gel

Price range: N2500-N3000

Amatem softgel capsules are used for the treatment of Plasmodium falciparum malaria cases resistant to chloroquine and sulphadoxine and pyrimethamine combination. It is manufactured in India by Olive Healthcare and marketed by Elbe Pharma Nigeria Limited.

Lonart DS

Price range: N2500-N3500

Lonart DS tablets are used to treat malaria including multi-drug resistant strains of Plasmodium falciparum. It is manufactured by Indian Pharmaceuticals, BLISS GVS PHARMA Ltd and marketed in Nigeria by Greenlife Pharmaceuticals.

Coartem

Price range: N3500-N5000

Coartem is a product of the Swiss-based pharmaceutical giant, Novartis. It is used to treat uncomplicated malaria.

Paludrine tablets

Price range: N2000 –N2500 per sachet. Patients may require up to 3 sachets or more.

Paludrine belongs to the antimalarials and is used to prevent malaria. It is manufactured by a global company, Alliance Pharmaceuticals.

E mal injection

Price range: N4000-N6000

E mal injection is used to treat uncomplicated malaria. It is manufactured by Nigeria’s pharmaceutical company, Fidson Healthcare.

Artequin adult tablets

Price range: N10,000-N20,000

Artequin tablets are manufactured by Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, Acino. It is used to treat malaria which is resistant to other anti-malaria drugs.

Malanil

Price range: N50,000-N55,000

Malanil tablets are fixed-dose combination medicines used to treat and prevent malaria, including chloroquine-resistant malaria. It is manufactured by British-based pharmaceutical giant, GlaxoSmithKline popularly known as GSK.