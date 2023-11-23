The Bauchi State Government has announced that it has earmarked N100 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of 200 kilometres of roads across the state.

This disclosure was made by the Bauchi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Usman Garba while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, on Thursday.

Garba revealed that the state governor, Mr. Bala Mohammed had approved the commencement of the projects, which include 16 strategic roads.

The commissioner explained that two flyovers at the busiest areas of Wunti and Central Market are part of the projects, adding that they would beautify and decongest the centre nerves of the city.

Breakdown of cost estimates for the projects

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Ibrahim Galadaima highlighted the cost estimates of the road construction and rehabilitation projects.

Galadima said that the state government earmarked N11.3 billion for the construction of the 29-kilometre Boi, Gambar, Sara and Lere roads.

Furthermore, he revealed that N20 billion was earmarked for the construction of the two flyovers at the Wunti and Central Market areas.

Galadima also disclosed that the state government earmarked N9.9 billion for the rehabilitation of 29-kilometre Dindima, Yashi, and Maina Maji roads.

“We also have constructions of 42-kilometre Geljaule-Leme road at the cost of N14.2 billion, and the dualisation of seven kilometres of road from A.D. Rufai College to Government Secondary School, Misau, will cost N4.5 billion.

“We have the construction of 2.6-kilometre Gwallameji, Doka, Rafin Zurfi-Dass roads at the cost of N2 billion, construction of 4.5-Kilometre Sabo Kaura, Birshi Gandu, Bauchi Radio Corporation roads for N2.6 billion.

“There is going to be the construction of 4-kilometre Zango, Gwalaga Mayaka roads for N4.5 billion, while the construction of the Sharia Court of Appeal in Bauchi metropolis would gulp N606 million,” he added.

Galadima also noted that the dualization of the 11-kilometre Kano Road, from Government Secondary School (GSS), Ningi, to Gudduba, would cost N10.3 billion, adding that the dualization from Emir’s palace, Azare, to Satreco roundabout roads would cost N4.4 billion.

“We also have to construct the Bayara-Garagajiba road at the rate of N2.6 billion, construction of 2.6-kilometre Bauchi State University, Gadau internal road for N1.8 billion,” the commissioner added.

The cost estimates for other road projects include the rehabilitation of 29 kilometres of Adamami, and Disina-Jama’are roads for N6.8 billion and the 1.1-kilometre Bayara township road for N737 million.

Furthermore, N2.2 billion was earmarked for the total renovation and upgrading of the Emirs’ palaces in Bauchi, Jama’are, Ningi and Dass.