Amazon has announced its “AI Ready” initiative, a new commitment designed to provide free AI skills training to 2 million people globally by 2025.

To achieve this goal, the initiative covers adults and young learners, as it also scales its existing free AI training programs by removing cost as a barrier to accessing these critical skills.

Amazon’s AI Ready initiative comes as a new AWS study finds strong demand for AI talent and the potential for workers with AI skills to earn up to 47% more in salaries.

Rationale for the training

AWS is offering Udacity scholarships exceeding $12 million through its AWS Generative AI Scholarship which aims to support over 50,000 high school and university students globally, particularly from underserved and underrepresented communities. The goal is to assist as many students as possible, allowing eligible students can access the Udacity course “Introducing Generative AI with AWS” at no cost.

About the course

The course introduces students to fundamental generative AI concepts with hands-on projects. Upon successful completion of the course, students will receive a certificate from Udacity, allowing them to demonstrate their knowledge to prospective employers.

The 3 initiatives are:

Introduction of eight new and complimentary AI and generative AI courses.

Launching of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Scholarship, granting over 50,000 high school and university students worldwide access to a new generative AI course on Udacity.

New collaboration with Code.org designed to help students learn about generative AI

There are courses ranging from foundational to advanced, for business leaders as well as technologists. These courses augment the 80+ free and low-cost AI and generative AI courses and resources provided through AWS.

Courses for business and non-technical audiences

Discover Generative Artificial Intelligence: This course introduces generative AI, exploring its applications and essential concepts such as foundation models. Access it on AWS Educate .

Generative AI Learning Path for Decision Makers: This three-course series guides decision-makers on planning generative AI projects and establishing organizations ready for generative AI. Available on AWS Skill Builder .

Explore Amazon CodeWhisperer: This course instructs participants on utilizing Amazon’s AI code generator, which generates complete lines of code. Locate it on AWS Educate

Courses for developer and technical audiences

Exploring Prompt Engineering Foundations: This course introduces the fundamentals of prompt engineering, guiding learners through designing inputs for generative AI tools and delving into advanced prompt techniques. Available on AWS Skill Builder .

Simplifying Machine Learning with Low-Code on AWS: This course demonstrates how to prepare data, train machine learning models, and deploy them with minimal coding, making it accessible even without deep knowledge of machine learning. Discover it here

Mastering Language Models on AWS: Covering the use of Amazon SageMaker distributed training libraries, this course guides learners in building language models and fine-tuning open-source and foundation models. Access it here

Amazon Transcribe: A Beginner’s Guide: This course explores the utilization of Amazon Transcribe, a fully managed AI service for converting speech to text through automatic speech recognition technology. Find it here

Crafting Generative AI Applications with Amazon Bedrock: This course instructs on leveraging Amazon Bedrock to construct generative AI applications. Find it here

Applications can be made here