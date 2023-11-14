The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has removed the deadline for legal tender status of old N200, N500, and N1000 notes from the initial December 31, 2023, to forever.

This is according to a statement on Tuesday by the CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Dr Isa AbdulMumin.

The apex also disclosed that it is working to vacate existing court rulings on the old notes.

What the statement says

The statement read:

“Please recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria introduced the redesign of N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations in October 2022 and certain deadlines were set for the old design of these denominations to cease as legal tenders.

“Without prejudice, the Central Bank of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public of its desire to extend the legal tender status deadline of the old design of N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations, ad infinitum. This is in line with international best practices and to forestall a repeat of earlier experiences.

"Thus, all banknotes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in accordance with Section 20(5) of the CBN Act 2007, will continue to remain legal tender, ad infinitum, even beyond the initial December 31, 2023, deadline. The Central Bank of Nigeria is working with the relevant authorities to vacate the subsisting court ruling on the same subject."

The CBN added that all its branches across the country will continue to issue and accept all denominations of Nigerian banknotes, old and redesigned, to and from banks.

The apex bank also urged the public to continue to accept all Naira banknotes (old or redesigned) for day-to-day transactions, as well as embrace alternative modes of payment.