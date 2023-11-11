The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has announced the temporary suspension of ferry operations at the Ikorodu Terminal due to the influx of water hyacinth obstructing the smooth navigation of ferries along the Ipakodo Ferry Terminal.

This disclosure is contained in a public notice issued by LASWA on Friday, November 10, 2023, and can be seen on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The statement advised passengers and operators of the ferries to not attempt to access or utilize the waterways through the Ikorodu Terminal for their safety.

LASWA further disclosed that it will be working with EQUUS to get rid of the water hyacinth along the Ikorodu Terminal so the jetty can get back to being operational soon.

For the period the Ikorodu Terminal stays closed, the Lagos States Waterways Authority has instructed passengers to utilize the Ibeshe Terminal and the Jetty for their water transportation needs within Lagos State.

LASWA further revealed that another jetty would be opened in the Ikorodu axis before the end of 2023.

PUBLIC NOTICE: TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF IPAKODO FERRY TERMINAL AND OFFERING OF TWO ALTERNATIVE JETTIES/TERMINALS

Due to the influx of water hyacinth obstructing smooth navigation of ferries along the Ipakodo Ferry Terminal, we hereby notify the general public that the ferry pic.twitter.com/w8IkaCaCZI — LASWA (@TalktoLaswa) November 10, 2023

What Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) is saying

Due to the influx of water hyacinth obstructing the smooth navigation of ferries along the Ipakodo Ferry Terminal, we hereby notify the general public that the ferry operations at the Ikorodu Terminal are temporarily suspended until further notice.

We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this temporary closure. Passengers and Operators are advised not to attempt to access or utilize the waterways through the Ikorodu Terminal during this period for their safety.

LASWA will immediately be working with EQUUS to continue to look into how to get rid of the water hyacinth along the Ikorodu Terminal.

We have recently opened the Ibeshe Terminal and also just co-operated with the Nigerian Navy and Association of Boat Operators Ikorodu Division to temporarily utilize the Majidun Jetty. The Ibeshe Terminal and Majidun Jetty are open for use as alternatives during this period.

We also intend to open another Jetty shortly in the Ikorodu axis before the end of the Year. Once more Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we continue to work together to build a safe, clean and prosperous inland waterway.