President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, head to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Saudi-Africa Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Riyadh on November 10 and 11, 2023.

This information is contained in an official press statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement said that the summit would provide the opportunity for President Tinubu to deepen the partnership between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attract more foreign direct investment into the country.

Furthermore, the Saudi-Africa Summit will provide an avenue for discussions on salient topics bothering around supporting joint action, enhancing political coordination, and addressing regional security threats.

Other issues expected to be discussed at the summit include how to facilitate economic transformation through research and the local development of new energy solutions, all of which are targeted at boosting cross-sectorial investment cooperation between both regions.

The President will be accompanied by several ministers and top-ranking political appointees in his administration. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman; Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Mallam Jalal Arabi; and the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, will be joining President Tinubu on his trip to Saudi Arabia tomorrow.

Other top government officials who will be travelling with the President include the Coordinating Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betty Edu; the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The President would return reading resident in Abuja once the Saudi-Africa Summit comes to an end, the statement disclosed.

Source: