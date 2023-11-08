The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has said that the over 1 million applicants for the government’s 3 million Technical Talent (3MTT) program will be made to undergo an introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) course.

The Minister made this known via a post on X on Wednesday. According to him, all the applicants are being onboarded onto the fallow platform ahead of the selection of the first cohort of 30,000 fellows.

On Monday, the Minister disclosed that applications for the program had crossed 1 million and told the applicants to expect the next steps via their email.

Some of the applicants, who have received the email and confirmed their registration are now being onboarded onto the fellow platform.

AI course completed in hours

While expressing his satisfaction that some of the already onboarded applicants are already completing the AI course within hours, the Minister said:

“All the 1m+ applicants for #3MTT are being onboarded onto the fellow platform and sign-posted to an intro to #AI course while they await news on the first cohort. It is reassuring to see many of them complete the course within hours. We are onto something and I am excited watching it all unravel.”

Meanwhile, many applicants for the program are yet to receive the confirmation email from the program team, as complaints under the Minister’s post reveal.

In what suggests a technical hitch on the 3MTT platform, some applicants are also finding it difficult to proceed with their registration confirmation as OTPs to complete the process are not being received.

The program implementation

Going by the implementation plans released by the government, the training will be held in 3 phases. The first phase is expected to accommodate 30,000 people, while the second phase will admit 300,000, and the 3 million to be completed in the third phase.

The first phase of the program, executed in collaboration with NITDA, will involve multiple stakeholders including fellows, training providers, partners, and placement organizations.

According to the Minister, some of the skills Nigerians would be trained on in the first phase are skills that utilize technology to enhance various roles without directly involving tech creation.

These include Digital Marketing, Project Management Software, Cloud Platforms Navigation, Data Analysis and Visualization, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), CRM Management, Accounting Software, Graphics Design, and UX/UI Design, among several others.