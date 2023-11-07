The group CEO of Moniepoint Inc., Tosin Eniolorunda, has called for a synergy between banks and fintechs in the country to tackle the menace of rising fraud in the financial system.

According to a statement from the company, Eniolorunda stated this during a courtesy visit to the Chief Executive Officer, of Fidelity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe in Lagos.

The visit was in connection with the recent action taken by the bank to suspend interbank transfers to some fintechs, including Moniepoint.

The Moniepoint CEO noted that Nigeria’s financial system has come under renewed scrutiny against the backdrop of the increase in the value of electronic payment transactions in Q1 2023 and the challenges posed by bad faith actors who exploit gaps in the payment systems even as Nigerian financial institutions have reported N159 billion ($201.5 million) loss to fraud since 2020.

To tackle this problem, he said there is a need for all players in the financial services sector to come together.

Compliance with KYC

During conversations around the growth of the digital payments segment and contributions of financial services to Nigeria’s socio-economic development, Eniolorunda was said to have used the occasion to stress the point that Moniepoint as a responsible and compliant organization takes customer KYC very seriously.

“KYC is not merely an acronym but indeed a cornerstone in establishing trust, ensuring security, and complying with regulatory standards. All accounts created on our platform have BVN verification and in addition to this, we perform a liveliness check at the point of onboarding. This is a comparison of the account holder’s life picture and the BVN image as a way to reduce impersonation,” Eniolorunda maintained.

“We have zero tolerance for fraud and typically go all out to ensure that we track fraudsters and fraudulent transactions on our platforms. We have deployed and utilised robust fraud detection systems and technologies that can analyze patterns, identify anomalies, and detect suspicious activities in the system. As such we are better empowered to identify potential fraud incidents and trigger alerts for further investigations and remedial actions,” he said.

Partnership agreement

At the meeting, Moniepoint and Fidelity agreed to work closely together to develop a tightly-knit mechanism to stem the menace of fraudulent transactions and collaboratively push through in addressing payment challenges in the country.

The Fidelity Bank CEO, Onyeali-Ikpe, used the opportunity to reaffirm her bank’s appreciation for the patience and understanding demonstrated during its banking channel integration optimization which resulted in service disruptions and the inability of Moniepoint customers to receive financial inflow.

It will be recalled that Fidelity Bank had recently announced to its customers and the general public, the resumption of interbank transfers to all licensed financial institutions in the country.

This followed reports from various media publications that the bank had imposed transaction restrictions on some neo-banks operating in the country.