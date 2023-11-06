Ekperikpe Ekpo has said that the OB3 gas project will be completed by December 2023.

He said this during a meeting with the Senate Committee on Gas, led by Senator Agom Jarigbe.

During the meeting, Ekpo, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) briefed the Senate Committee on various ongoing gas-based projects in the country. He said:

“We have to increase gas production and one of the most important aspects of the gas for distribution is the OB3 project, which will enable the taking up of gas from the South-South part of the country up to the West and the North. It was a good experience to meet with the contractors and obtain commitment on when they will complete the project. They assured me that by December this year, they will complete the project.”

According to Ekpo, the OB3 pipeline project serves as a crucial link to the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, forming an essential part of Nigeria’s gas infrastructure.

He said that the government is committed to ensuring the timely completion of key gas projects to facilitate a smooth transition to natural gas, a cornerstone of the government’s energy strategy.

Ekpo highlighted the fact that once these pivotal gas projects are finished, an estimated 3.7 billion standard cubic feet (scf) of gas will be injected into the system.

He stated further that the government aims to educate Nigerians about gas usage to steer them away from biomass, a significant source of carbon emissions.

Speaking before the Senate Committee on Gas, Ekpo highlighted Nigeria’s substantial untapped gas reserves, including proven reserves of 208 trillion cubic feet (tcf) and an additional potential of 600 tcf in deepwater and shallow water areas.

He, however, made it clear that tapping into these reserves would require substantial investment and resource generation.

Encouraging collaborative efforts, Ekpo emphasized the need for teamwork to advance the gas industry in Nigeria, positioning gas as the fuel of the future while gradually reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

This strategy aligns with the country’s efforts to diversify and transition toward cleaner energy sources.

Note that the OB3 gas pipeline project is a 127 km, 48-inch gas pipeline. It stands as one of the most substantial gas transmission pipelines in Nigeria and across Africa in terms of pipe size.

Accompanied by a Gas Treatment Plant (GTP), the facility boasts a robust capacity of producing 2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day (2bscf/d). Spanning from the Obiafu-Obrikom gas plant near Omuku, Rivers State, the OB3 gas pipeline extends to Oben, Edo State.

Initially slated for completion by the second quarter of 2019, delays arose due to adverse weather conditions, notably rain and flooding, impacting construction progress by August 2018.

Further hindrances, including the widespread disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and slowdowns attributed to alterations in contracting agreements, have collectively contributed to the project’s prolonged delay over nearly eight years.