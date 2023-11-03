The House of Representatives has called for the subsidisation of anti-malaria drugs in Nigeria, and also making them freely available at government-owned healthcare centres.

Malaria is endemic to Nigeria and is one of the leading causes of death in Nigeria.

Rep. Amobi Ogar, chairman, of the Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control (ATM) highlighted the urgency for this subsidy during the inaugural meeting of the committee.

He said the call aims to combat the widespread issue of limited access to lifesaving medications often due to exorbitant costs.

A vast majority of Nigerians are affected by malaria yet access to affordable anti-malarial medicines remains elusive.

Amobi Ogar also emphasised that the committee is committed to curbing the proliferation of fake and substandard anti-malarial drugs in the country and imposing penalties on those responsible for these fake and substandard drugs.

He expressed his vision for a Nigeria where anti-malarial drugs would be accessible to the public at no cost, or highly subsidised, addressing a significant health concern in the nation. He said malaria wreaks havoc on Nigerians hence all efforts are needed to tackle the menace.

What He Said

“Following my appointment as the substantive Chairman of the Committee, I have done extensive research in the area of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. I have also had interface and interactive meetings with key stakeholders within our purview and I must say to you all, there is work to be done.

“We are going to devise new mechanisms and approaches in our engagements and fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria control in our country with a view to making a difference and avoiding the failures of the past.

“With the alarming rate of malaria infections in our country, declaring an emergency on malaria will not be out of place.

“To achieve all our objectives, we are ready to partner and collaborate with relevant MDAs, donor agencies and NGOs,

“We will critically look into the operations and processes of the global fund in relation to their intervention mechanism in the fight against HIV/AIDS. I assure you that we are ready to move mountains to ensure we succeed.” ” he added