Media personality and founder of the blog Olorisupergal, Tosin Ajibade has emerged the winner of the Unilever Nigeria centenary one-million-naira prize at the annual conference of Women in Business, Management, and Public Service (WIMBIZ).

The award is part of the commemorations of Unilever Nigeria centenary anniversary and its commitment to women.

Speaking at the conference, The National Finance Director, Folake Ogundipe, unveiling the award, said, “We are at Wimbiz to show our commitment to women, and to celebrate our centenary anniversary, we are giving out N1 million to a lucky woman present in this hall.”

Speaking after winning the cash award, Ajibade said, “I really appreciate this. Thank you WIMBIZ; thank you, Unilever. This was so unexpected.”

Unilever Nigeria is a purpose led organization that has been in Nigeria for a hundred years now (1923-2023). its purpose is to make sustainable living commonplace.

Over the years, Unilever has demonstrated a strong commitment to being a female friendly organisation. There are females across its operations: factories, sales team, and management level. They are all doing incredibly well.

“We are here in Nigeria to stay, and we will continue to make sustainable living commonplace through our brands and operations.” Folake said.