The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi) has launched the Abuja CNG conversion and training center, an essential step towards achieving a sustainable energy future in Nigeria.

Dr. Bayero Farah, the Director-General (D-G) of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), oversaw the establishment of the center on a Thursday.

According to Zacch Adedeji, the Chairman of the Presidential CNG Initiative Steering Committee, he emphasized that Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) represents the solution for cutting transportation expenses.

Adedeji disclosed that the government spent US$ 6 billion to import petroleum into the country annually, “using our dollars and just creating the mess that we have found ourselves in.

“At times for us at the Presidential CNG Initiative Steering Committee, when we are meeting we can’t just understand how it was possible that Nigeria up until today has been buying Petrol for all cars and commercial vehicle when we have gas here

“And we can use the gas. We can power all our vehicles with the gas at a cheaper and one third of the cost.

“We will not have been spending any foreign exchange, and we will have created all kinds of jobs and opportunities.”

Nigerian to save $5 billion dollars from PMS consumption in 3 to 5 Years

Speaking on the development of energy transition from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to CNG in the transportation sector, Adedeji said the country would be saving $3 million to $5 billion.

He added that Nigerians will no longer be buying PMS with the penetration of PMS in the country.

“We will no longer be buying it.

“We are opening this economy and this part of the sector to everybody in the country. If you are able to set up a conversion centre, we will work with you if you are able to import kits.

“If you organize training for the people, we will start working with you. We are bringing all the banks and all the stakeholders into the sector.

“There is going to be a level-playing field and that is the assurance of President Bola Tinubu on this initiative and we pray to God that it is also going to be extremely successful”, he added.

More on the Story

In addition, Mr. Micheal Oluwagbemi, the Project Director of P-CNGi, emphasized that the event represents a major stride in the quest for cleaner, cost-effective, and environmentally conscious energy solutions.

Oluwagbemi, an engineer, emphasized that the decision to establish the P-CNGi-affiliated conversion center was a deliberate commitment to adopt cleaner and more cost-effective energy solutions.

“In a world where the environment is crying out for help, where climate change is an undeniable reality, our decision to adopt CNG technology is not just commendable; it is essential.

“The commissioning of the Abuja P-CNGi Conversion Centre, the second of its kind, after the Lagos State P-CNGi Conversion Centre, represents a profound shift in Nigeria’s approach to energy and transportation.

“The conversion of Petrol Motor Spirit (PMS) vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Bi-Fuel at this facility is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to mitigating climate change and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

“The Presidential CNG Initiative is aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, emphasising prudence in resource management and dedication to the well-being of the environment,” he said.