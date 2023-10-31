No coordination between Min. of Agric and Min. on Finance on reducing inflation driven by high food prices.

Food prices are high due to bandits; the FIRS does not tax farmers for harvesting crops. However, we are encouraged to buy local rice. Where is the Army? Fortunately, borders are open, but there are still 44 checkpoints per meter

Nothing on reducing oil theft. The minister of works wants concrete roads to Abuja, yet food rots on the ”expressways” across the nation.

We hear a $10b loan, but it’s going to repay debt, not build roads or ports, but debt. Yet we are still borrowing billions in fx to help the “poor”

No urgency.

Someday you see a press conference here or a visit to the refinery there, but nothing coordinated, no single messaging.

Is the PMS subsidy back? Who is paying for it? You can’t get this answer from this government.

An Austerity government with legislators spending on imported luxuries like the nation has $290b in reserves.

Government ministers still tweeting about politics…buying boli, Impeachment from “Abuja”

Yet every day, food inflation keeps climbing.

The 2024 budget reads like the 2023 budget just different figures, no imagination to employ 50m youth and create local demand. No infrastructure fund or policy.

Has any poor person accessed a Student loan? Should be easier to grab a lawyer to act as a guarantor as the election stimulus is over.

It’s so crazy the former president who printed $50b says we should be happy we did not pay $10b in a lawsuit…yes $50b is the Ways and Means converted to Naira

That $50b Ways and Means exposure exceeds what that former president attracted as an investment in eight years or built as FX reserves.

We are aimlessly waiting for market women to receive a “stimulus package ” that will boost this $500b economy soon to be surpassed by South Africa. Libya has already taken the crown as Africa’s largest oil exporter.

UAE has still not unbanned citizens of the largest economy in Africa, so why should they? The minimum wage is N30,000 sorry N35,000 but please do not convert to $.

There is a tunnel but no one has PMS to put on his generator to see the light at the end if the tunnel