NGX started the week on a bullish note as the All-Share Index appreciated by 1.45% to close at 68,111.71 index points from 67,136.58 points recorded on Friday.

Equities gained N536 billion as the market capitalization closed at N37.421 trillion against N36.885 trillion recorded in the previous session.

The market witnessed 7,656 deals, a 43.8% appreciation from the 5,325 deals made on Friday, October 27, 2023. There was also a 101% surge in trading volume as 430.393 million shares were traded today, against 214.15 million shares recorded last week Friday.

In terms of trading value, the market recorded N8.26 billion today as against N5.18 billion last week Friday.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 68,111.71 points

% Day Change: +1.45%

Day’s Lowest: 67,134.14 points

Day’s Highest: 68,111.71 points

% YTD: +32.90%

Market Cap: N37.42 trillion

Volume Traded: 430.39 million

Value: N8.26 billion

Deals: 7,656

Top Gainers

NNFM, +10.00% to close at N18.15

CHELLARAM, +9.77% to close at N3.82

UACN, +9.54% to close at N14.35

NAHCO, +9.45% to close at N26.05

TIP, +9.43% to close at N1.16

Top Losers

MEYER, -9.87% to close at N2.74

ABBEYBDS, -9.71% to close at N1.86

REGALINS, -8.33% to close at N0.33

RTBRISCOE, -6.00% to close at N0.47

JAIZBANK, -5.95% to close at N1.58

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, UNIVINSURE (+8.70%) led with 94.75 million shares, followed by UBA (+4.47%) with 51.26 million shares, CUSTODIAN (+1.43%) with 33.25 million shares, TRANSCORP (-0.32%) with 32.48 million shares, and ZENITHBANK (+0.60%) with 24.42 million shares.

In terms of trading value, GEREGU (+4.08%) led with N1.95 billion, followed by UBA (+4.47%) with N1 billion, ZENITHBANK (+0.60%) with N818.12 million, GTCO (0.00%) with N645.69 million, and ACCESSCORP (+0.29%) with N291.49 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

AIRTELAFRI, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, SEPLAT, and GTCO recorded zero price changes. ZENITHBANK (+0.60%) and MTNN (-0.20%) recorded a price appreciation and decline respectively.

For Tier-1 banks, trading was mostly positive as ACCESSCORP (+0.29%), ZENITHBANK (+0.29%), UBA (+4.47%), and FBNH (+4.04%) all recorded price appreciations, while GTCO recorded zero price change.