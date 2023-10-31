Captain Morgan, the deliciously golden and ultra-smooth premium spirit drink was at the Lagos Cocktail Week, a much-anticipated event on the Lagos’s social calendar which celebrates the cocktail culture in Nigeria unfolded from the 19th to the 20th of October 2023 at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island.

Captain Morgan’s stand, under the theme ‘Captains’ Link Up,’ stole the show and made it an affair to remember. As the doors to this captivating playground for cocktail enthusiasts swung open, the energy was palpable. Attendees found themselves on a thrilling journey through the world of Captain Morgan’s finest creations, embarking on an adventure lined with fun, flavor, and unforgettable moments.

The true stars of the show were, of course, the delicious cocktails with Captain Morgan offering a delectable array of tasty blends, including Captain & Lemonade, Captain & Ginger, Captain Spiced Tea, and Captain & Pineapple. The flavor explosion surely left every guest craving more, sparking a whirlwind of delight.

It’s interesting to know that Captain Morgan is not just about savoring cocktails but also immersing guests in a world of fun and engagement as a delightful array of games like X&O, Ring Toss, Yes or No, Table football, and more ensured the fun never stopped. Lucky winners were gifted the much-coveted Captain Morgan Hat and complimentary cocktails.

The grand finale was a spectacle anchored by the party maestro, Tolu Daniels. Adding a double dose of groove to the night were the dynamic Twin DJ duo – DJs Handi & Wanni – who spun chart-topping jams, keeping Lagos dancing into the late hours.

In conclusion, Lagos Cocktail Week 2023, partnered by Captain Morgan, was more than just a gathering; it was a whirlwind of flavors, fun, and unforgettable moments. The fun adventure was truly a journey through flavorville, lined by fun & spice, and a reminder that the when Captains Link up, they drink up and spice on!

For more information about Captain Morgan and its fun adventures, follow on Instagram at @captainmorganng and @CaptainMorganNg on X and Facebook.

Drink Responsibly. 18+