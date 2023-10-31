The Lagos State Government has signed a partnership with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Access Bank for an investment of $1.352 billion investment in long-term infrastructure projects in the state.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who signed on behalf of the state government, in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, said the deal was signed at the Africaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2023 in Guyana.

The governor mentioned some key projects including Fourth Mainland Bridge, Omu Creek Project, and the 2nd Phase of the LRMT Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, noting that his administration is committed to creating a better future for the state.

Fourth Mainland Bridge, Lagos Blue Rail Line, others, among key projects

The governor said that the vision for Lagos is becoming a reality with the Lekki-Epe International Airport and the Lagos Food Systems and Logistics Hub in Epe.

Sanwo-Olu posted, ‘’It was a significant moment in Guyana at the Africaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2023 as we’ve secured a partnership with the African Export-Import Bank and Access Bank for a massive investment of $1.352 billion in Lagos.

‘’This investment will power our long-term infrastructure projects, demonstrating confidence from international and local partners in our growing economy.

‘’As we move forward, this investment will help us realize key projects, including the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Omu Creek Project, and the 2nd Phase of the LRMT Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. We’re committed to creating a better future for Lagos and its people.

‘’Our vision for Lagos is becoming a reality with the Lekki-Epe International Airport and the Lagos Food Systems and Logistics Hub in Epe. These projects will further boost our economy and serve generations to come.

‘’The future of Lagos is brighter than ever.’’

More to follow…