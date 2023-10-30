The Obama Foundation Scholars Program at Columbia University invites emerging leaders from both the United States and around the world, for a fully funded 9-month residency in Columbia.

The aim of the program is for emerging leaders who have demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing challenges within their respective communities and nations.

The residency allows them to deepen their knowledge and skills while establishing new capacities and networks that will facilitate the acceleration of their impact

Nairametrics learns that these Scholars will embark on a residency on the Columbia University campus within the framework of Columbia World Projects.

It also involves a monthly stipend, a furnished studio apartment, tuition and fees for four courses at Columbia University, medical insurance, and others.

According to the program organizers, the scholars will engage in an immersive program that combines elements of academic study, skills development, and experiential learning, designed by Columbia University in collaboration with the Obama Foundation. Key elements of the program include:

A Weekly Seminar that spans the entire academic year, delving into topics that align with critical global trends, such as inequality, technological advancements, power dynamics, population shifts, and climate change.

Personal and Professional Development Workshops designed to bolster practical skills that enhance Scholars’ leadership abilities.

Past workshop subjects encompass conflict management and resolution, public speaking, data analysis, interpretation, and resilience.

An Experiential Learning component that actively involves Scholars in the initiatives of Columbia World Projects.

Audited Coursework, allowing Scholars the flexibility to select and enrol in up to two graduate-level courses each semester at Columbia.

A Thought Leadership Speaker Series that introduces Scholars to experienced practitioners in fields such as the NGO community, philanthropy, government, and international organizations.

This expands Scholars’ networks and perspectives, facilitating the advancement of their work.

A partnership with a Columbia faculty adviser chosen for their expertise in a specific subject area, offering fresh insights and perspectives to inform the Scholars’ work.

Meaningful opportunities for Scholars to contribute to the intellectual vibrancy of the campus and gain exposure to diverse viewpoints by actively engaging with the Columbia University community.

Throughout the program, Scholars participate in a comprehensive, immersive experience that includes networking, guidance from Columbia faculty advisers, and the development of values-based leadership skills, among other activities.

These experiences enable the Scholars to learn from some of the world’s most innovative leaders and establish connections with both the Obama Foundation and Columbia University.

Eligibility Requirements

The Obama Foundation Scholars Program at Columbia University aims to identify emerging leaders from the United States and across the globe who meet the following criteria:

Are emerging leaders who have already made significant contributions to their respective fields and are currently at a pivotal “breakthrough moment” in their careers.

Have a proven track record of commitment to service and leadership within a community, region, or country, along with a demonstrated dedication to returning to these communities after completing the program.

They are committed to applying their enhanced training, skills, and connections on a long-term basis to benefit these communities.

They possess fluency in English, including proficiency in verbal, written, and spoken communication.

They have both the ability and the inclination to play a positive role in shaping the future of their community.

They exhibit a clear and demonstrated commitment to values such as inclusivity, community-centeredness, hope, courage, imagination, strategic thinking, accountability, integrity, and resilience.

Preference will be given to applicants who have not yet enrolled at Columbia University. This fellowship is a full-time, residential program at Columbia and cannot be pursued concurrently with a degree program.

Cohort Profile

Since 2018, the Obama Foundation Scholars Program at Columbia University has welcomed 70 emerging leaders hailing from 54 countries, each of whom has exhibited a steadfast dedication to identifying solutions for issues within their communities, countries, and regions.

These Scholars, with an average age of 33, encompass a broad age range spanning from 26 to 45 years old.

They represent emerging figures in both institutional and movement leadership roles, actively addressing a diverse array of challenges.

These challenges include but are not limited to the enhancement of governance, the expansion of access to top-notch healthcare, the promotion of environmental sustainability, as well as the advocacy for women’s rights, and the eradication of gender-based violence.

Benefits to scholars

The benefits of the program include:

A monthly stipend to help cover living expenses in New York City.

A furnished studio apartment conveniently located within walking distance of Columbia University.

Full coverage of tuition and fees for enrollment in up to four courses at Columbia University.

Comprehensive medical, dental, and life insurance throughout the program’s duration in New York City.

Air travel to and from your home country and any program-related activities

How to apply

A complete application, submitted entirely online, includes the following:

Resume

Personal Video Statement no longer than three minutes

Responses to Short Essay Questions

Proof of English Proficiency

Two letters of recommendation

To apply for the program, the online application form is to be completed by 5 p.m. ET on December 12, 2023.