The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has released the Company’s unaudited financial statement for the third quarter (nine months) ended 31st September 2023, declaring a revenue of N402 billion for the period.

This represents a 2% increase compared to the N393 billion recorded in the 2022 corresponding period.

According to a statement signed by the Company Secretary/Legal Director, Uaboi Agbebaku, the increase in revenue was recorded despite a decline in sales volume caused by the continuing pressure on disposable income and the socio-political challenges in various parts of the country.

Agbebaku noted that due to the lower sales volume, rising input costs as a result of the high rate of inflation and the devaluation of the naira as well as a one-off restructuring cost, the operating profit declined by 23% from N36 billion in 2022 to N28 billion in the current period.

Further, due to higher interest costs and a huge increase in foreign exchange losses due to the devaluation of the naira, the Company recorded a loss after tax of N57 billion during the period.

About Nigerian Breweries PLC:

A member of the HEINEKEN Group, Nigerian Breweries Plc is Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing company. Incorporated in 1946 as “Nigerian Brewery Limited,” the company made history in June 1949 when the first bottle of STAR lager beer rolled out of its Lagos brewery bottling line.

Today, it has a rich portfolio of 19 high-quality brands (Heineken, Desperados, Maltina, Life, Amstel Malta, Gulder, Fayrouz, and Legend) produced from nine breweries and distributed nationwide.

Nigerian Breweries Plc is also the recipient of several awards and recognition in other areas of its operations, including product quality, marketing excellence, productivity and innovation, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability.

To learn more, visit the Nigerian Breweries website: nbplc.com.