The Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Ali Pate, in collaboration with a development partner from the Susan-Buffett Foundation, Prof Seniat Fisseha, assured that there were new initiatives to establish three crucial measures designed to advance and enhance the health sector.

He stated this during his meeting with the president, where highlighted that in recent days, President Tinubu has approved these three crucial measures designed to advance and enhance the health sector.

Here are some of the proposed reforms:

Design social action fund

Dr Ali Pate discussed the establishment of a social action fund intended to benefit diverse communities.

He emphasized that the government’s objective is to earn the trust of community residents, enabling them to address simple yet pervasive issues at the grassroots level by empowering and supporting them.

Speaking, the minister said:

“While having an audience with the president, we discussed some important issues regarding the health and social well-being of Nigerians.

“As we all know, the president is very committed and has directed that we do all that we can to improve the health and well-being of all Nigerians as part of his renewed hope agenda”.

Sector-wide programme to improve health outcomes

Pate also spoke about a sector-wide programme to improve health outcomes using the basic healthcare provision fund:

“…And in that spirit he in fact, has asked us to pursue a very ambitious sector-wide programme to improve population health outcomes, using the basic healthcare provision fund as a basis for reviving our primary healthcare system.

“This would be done working with state governments and community leaders, traditional leaders to ensure that Nigerians get better quality services to deal with the issues that bother them, whether it’s malaria, whether it’s immunization, maternal and child health or reproductive health.”

Unlocking the value chain in the healthcare space

He finally explained that there are plans to optimize the healthcare value chain, with the president endorsing a presidential initiative aimed at unlocking the healthcare value chain.

This initiative is designed to advance the agenda of medical industrialization, setting specific targets for its realization.