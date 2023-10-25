Trading activities on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) returned to bearish territory as the All-Share Index declined by 0.02% to 67,206.16 points.

Equities lost N6 billion as the exchange’s market cap depreciated to N36.923 trillion from N36.929 trillion yesterday.

The trading day was quieter than yesterday as 5,998 deals were made against 6,272 deals yesterday. A total trading volume of 329.66 million shares was recorded, an appreciation from yesterday’s 319.9 million shares.

As per trading value, there was a decline, with N4.41 billion recorded today compared to N6.33 billion yesterday.

FIDELITYBK (-0.60%) led the volume chart with 50.32 million units traded, while GTCO (-1.25%) led the value chart in deals worth N733.93 million.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 67,206.16 points

% Day Change: -0.02%

Day’s Lowest: 67,206.16 points

Day’s Highest: 67,383.60 points

% YTD: +31.13%

Market Cap: N36.92 trillion

Volume Traded: 329.66 million

Value: N4.41 billion

Deals: 5,998

Top Gainers and Losers

Multiverse Mining and Exploration (MULTIVERSE), Chams Holdings (CHAMS), and Caverton Offshore Support Group (CAVERTON) topped the gainers’ chart as they recorded +9.74%, +9.71%, and +9.35% respectively.

FTN Cocoa Processors (FTNCOCOA) with +8.97%, and Geregu Power (GEREGU) with +7.71% completed the list of the top five gainers at the close of trading.

eTranzact International (ETRANZACT) led the losers’ chart with –10.00%.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria (SUNUASSUR) with –10.00%, Deap Capital Management & Trust (DEAPCAP) with –7.41%, Eterna (ETERNA) with –7.09%, and United Bank for Africa (UBA) with –5.78% complete the list for the top five losers of the day.

Top Traded Stocks

FIDELITYBK (-0.60%) led the chart of most traded stocks in terms of volume with 50.32 million units traded.

It was followed by ACCESSCORP (+1.81%) with 43.19 million units, CHAMS (+9.71%) with 26.65 million, UBA (-5.78%) with 25.85 million units, and GTCO (-1.25%) with 20.63 million units.

Concerning value traded, GTCO (-1.25%) with N733.93 million topped the chart, followed by ACCESSCORP (+1.81%) with N730.10 million, ZENITHBANK (-0.60%) with N557.97 million, UBA (-5.78%) with N502.08 million, and FIDELITYBK (-0.60%) with N411.73 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update

For Stocks Worth Over One Trillion, it was a quiet trading day as BUACEM, BUAFOOD, AIRTELAFRI, MTNN, DANGCEM, and SEPLAT recorded zero changes at the close of trading.

However, GTCO (-1.25%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.60%) both depreciated.

Most of the trades in the NGX in recent days have revolved around Tier-1 banks and today was no different. The five banks (FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK) collectively contributed 35.6% to trading volume and 61.20% to the day’s trading value.

FBNH (+0.63%) and ACCESSCORP (+1.81%) recorded price appreciation, while GTCO (-1.25%), UBA (-5.78%), and ZENITHBANK (-0.60%) recorded price declines.