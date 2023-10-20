President Bola Tinubu has approved the confirmation of the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)

This is coming almost 4 months after the president asked Adeniyi to assume the role of the CG of the Nigeria Customs Service in an acting capacity.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Willie Bassey, on Friday, October 20, 2023, where he noted that the appointment takes the effect from October 19, 2023.

Bassey said that his tenure is in accordance with the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR), adding that the President tasks him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment.

What the SGF Office is saying

Bassey in the statement said,

‘’His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the confirmation of the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi (MFR) as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

‘’The appointment takes effect from 19th October, 2023 and his tenure is in accordance with the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR).

;;The President tasks him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment.’’

