The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has entered into a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) worth $2 billion with three Chinese partners for new projects.

This development was disclosed by Mr. Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice-President, in a statement released on Thursday in Abuja.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu at the Belt And Road Initiative Forum in Beijing, China, presided over the signing of these MoUs.

The event was attended by several high-ranking government officials, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Power, and Works.

The statement reads,

“As Nigeria continues to reap heaps and bounds of dividends from the ongoing 3rd Belt And Road Initiative (BRI), NASENI) and three Chinese partners have signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for new projects valued at $2 billion.”

“Another $4 billion is the worth of letters of intent for new projects and investments.”

”This is just as the Federal Ministry of Works also signed an MoU with China Harbor Engineering Company L.td. for the construction of the Lekki Blue Seaport contract at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos.”

NASENI CEO speaks

Furthermore, Alhaji Khalil Halilu, the Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NASENI expressed that the realization of these agreements marks the agency’s dedication to advancing the Foreign Direct Investment endeavours of the Tinubu administration.

He emphasized the significance of the occasion, stating,

“This is a very important day for us at the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure because it is a day to show the results of some of the work that we have been doing in the last six weeks since I assumed the leadership of NASENI.”