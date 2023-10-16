The Lagos State Government today issued a 7-day ‘Vacation Order’ to motorists and commercial bus drivers operating on top of bridges across the State.

Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation made the order on Monday, according to a tweet on X by Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

“The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation Hon.

@Sola_Giwa today issued this 7-day ‘Vacation Order’ based on the need to remove every infraction impeding free flow of traffic on bridges across State. “

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation Hon. @Sola_Giwa today issued this 7-day 'Vacation Order' based on the need to remove every infraction impeding free flow of traffic on bridges across State. Hon. @Sola_Giwa disclosed that despite several… pic.twitter.com/Kjy1TM46Lw — LASTMA (@followlastma) October 16, 2023

LASTMA revealed via the statement that Giwa explained that despite several warnings, motorists, commercial bus drivers had continued to defy government orders and causing serious obstructions around these bridges, negatively impacting the integrity of the bridges and traffic.

According to the Special Adviser, “Every motorist/commercial bus driver operating along ‘Apongbon’ and ‘Idumota’ (Cater)Bridges, ‘Elegbata: ‘Ebute-Ero’ and ‘Ejalonibu’ must as a matter of urgency vacate these areas as @followlastma would commence strict enforcement operation immediately after the expiration of this ultimatum until zero tolerance is achieved across the state”

…huge resources for constructing standard bus terminals/garages for commercial activities in every part of the State. According to the Special Adviser "Every motorist/commercial bus driver operating along 'Apongbon' and 'Idumota' (Cater)Bridges, 'Elegbata:, 'Ebute-Ero' and… pic.twitter.com/SYLAtdMedm — LASTMA (@followlastma) October 16, 2023

“He added that activities of these motorists/commercial bus drivers on bridges are contrary to provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 as amended. Hon. @Sola_Giwa however affirmed that after the expiration of the ultimatum, any vehicles contravened would be immediately charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecutions.

This 7-day ‘Vacation Order’ takes immediate effect from Monday, 16th of October 2023. Adebayo Taofiq Director Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA

He confirmed that the present administration is expending huge resources for constructing standard bus terminals, garages for commercial activities in every part of the State.