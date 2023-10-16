The Lagos State Government announced on Monday the immediate reopening of Mile 12 International Market, as it has now met all prescribed environmental standards and safety requirements.

Nairametrics reported that Mile 12 International Market was sealed along with Owode Onirin Market for environmental violations on Friday.

However, the Lagos Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, issued a statement on Monday, revealing the market’s reopening.

This decision was made after a comprehensive assessment that considered environmental compliance, waste management practices, and the market’s general cleanliness.

He stressed the importance of preserving the environment, public health, and safety, stating that these issues were beyond negotiation, and the government would not allow them to be compromised by the actions of a minority.

His words:

“We cannot continue to be nonchalant about our environment. Our negative attitude towards the environment must stop.

“The way we treat the environment is the way the environment treats us. We cannot fold our arms and allow the nonchalance of a few, to affect the generality of the people.

“Following full compliance with environmental standards and safety measures earlier listed as a precondition for reopening shut markets, the Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate reopening of Mile 12 International Market.

“In spite of several advocacy and public Enlightenment, the government is left with no choice but to enforce. The enforcement exercise will be a continuous one, as no Government takes delight in shutting down markets.”

He implored traders to follow the rules of acceptable standards, giving top priority to cleanliness for their health and the well-being of the community. He emphasized that the government would take swift action to close any market that reverts to its old unclean practices.

Earlier on Friday, Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State government shut down Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets, citing unsanitary conditions and a series of environmental infractions as the primary reasons.

The lockdown was initiated by officials from the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) in response to orders from the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab

The commissioner stated,

“The closure of Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets will enable stakeholders to assess the situation and improve public health and environmental sanity around those axes. Conditions in the markets have deteriorated to a point where immediate intervention became inevitable”.