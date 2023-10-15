Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the legislators to reject the proposed social media regulation bill.

In a letter addressed to the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, SERAP said the bill would “criminalize the legitimate and lawful exercise of human rights.”

SERAP further urged them to “request the administration of President Bola Tinubu to drop any ongoing efforts to put pressure on Google, YouTube, TikTok and other social media companies to unduly restrict these fundamental human rights.”

Recall that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) last week reportedly stated that, “one of Nigeria’s major problems now is social media” and described social media as “a monster”.

However, in the letter dated October 14, 2023, and bearing the signature of SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization expressed the following:

“The social media is neither Nigeria’s problem nor a monster. Any regulation of it would have arbitrary and excessive effects, and cause incalculable damage, both in material and human rights terms.

Any move to regulate social media would be inconsistent and incompatible with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and the country’s international human rights obligations.”

Threats of Legal Actions

The organization therefore said that they will not hesitate to take legal action against the government if the bill is enacted into law, emphasizing that instead of regulation, the government should maximize opportunities around social media access to address the growing social and economic challenges.

“Rather than rushing to pass the social media regulation bill, the National Assembly should encourage the Federal Government to maximize opportunities around social media access and address the growing social and economic inequalities in the country.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures were immediately taken upon the receipt and/or publication of this letter. SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions against the National Assembly and the Federal Government if the social media regulation bill is ever passed into law.

“We urge you to request the administration of President Bola Tinubu to publish the details of any ongoing discussion and engagement with Google, YouTube, TikTok and other social media companies,” the letter reads in part.

More insights

Furthermore, SERAP remarked that any bill to regulate social media borders on an infringement of the freedom of expression, stating that it is in violation of both national and international laws.

“Under international law, all restrictions on the operation of social media companies and other intermediaries must comply with the requirements of legality, legitimacy and necessity.”

“The regulation of social media may be incompatible with the services of major social media and private messaging intermediaries, negatively impacting the free flow of information and ideas, and affecting economic and social activities.

“The National Assembly should put pressure on the Federal Government to comply with the requirements of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 and the country’s international human rights obligations regarding the rights to freedom of expression, privacy and participation,” it said.