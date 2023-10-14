The Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has issued a directive for the immediate deployment of undercover agents to schools and host communities across the country to bolster security in educational institutions.

The CG gave this order during the closing ceremony of a five-day capacity-building program on Safe School Response, which took place in Kaduna on Friday.

Nairametrics reports that the capacity-building initiative, organized by the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre (NSSRCC), saw the participation of over 200 NSCDC personnel and various stakeholders from the seven states in the Northwest region.

Audi expressed the NSCDC’s intention to collaborate with the Ministry of Education in each state and Local Education Authorities to ensure the effective implementation of this directive.

The program aims to enhance the readiness of key stakeholders, including vigilante groups, retired security personnel, host communities, and serving NSCDC personnel.

In addition, the goal is to equip them with strategies and knowledge on safeguarding schools and their surrounding communities from violence and attacks.

Audi highlighted the significance of the NSSRCC in executing the National Plan on Safe Schools, a government-developed strategy aimed at fostering cooperation among security agencies and relevant stakeholders to protect educational institutions.

The CG acknowledged the growing incidents of school attacks and violence in Nigeria and their adverse effects, which include an increase in the number of out-of-school children in the country.

What he said

“The strategic plan is based on the whole-of-society approach with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as the lead agency.

“The Corps is also hosting the headquarters of the Centre, saddled with the responsibility of coordinating safety and security response for schools and host communities in collaboration with all security agencies and other relevant stakeholders.

“The Centre is the first of its kind in Africa; available records indicate that no other country has this kind of facility with the sole responsibility of providing safety and security prevention and protection measures for schools and host communities.”

“It is for this singular fact that I respectfully present on behalf of the center, the request for the kind consideration for allocation of an existing structure within each of the state capitals in the North-West to serve as the safe school coordination centers,” he said.

The CG told the participants that the task ahead of them was enormous.

“Be reminded that aside from being ambassadors of the center, you are equally the foot soldiers who are in direct contact with the members of schools and host communities,” he said.

He charged them to ensure that the knowledge gained from this training was put into effective practice in the discharge of their duties.

“Furthermore, members of the vigilante groups and private guards company must be ready to collaborate and work in harmony with security agencies to facilitate effective protection of our schools.”

Also, the General Officer Commanding (GOC)1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro said that the national plan for safe schools was a program developed by the government to mobilize synergy among security agencies.

Executing the National Plan on Safe Schools

The GOC, represented by Brig.-Gen. Henry Yanet, Commander 51 Signals, said already, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, had directed enjoined army units and formations to work with other security agencies in protecting the civil populace.