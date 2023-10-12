Barnksforte Technology Ltd, an indigenous technology company has reassured Nigerians of the formidable security features embedded in the self-service application launched by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Dayo Bankole, gave the assurances in a statement on Thursday to lay to rest concerns raised in some quarters regarding the safety of the recently launched App.

He said that necessary security measures had been put in place to ensure that the integrity of the application was thorough, with no gaps for security breach or compromise.

According to him, the self-service mobile application, which is a giant stride in the digitalization of biometric enrollment, was developed by NIMC in partnership with Barnksforte Technologies Ltd.

Bankole said that it was unfortunate that some persons for selfish reasons would discredit such a laudable innovation that had the capacity to change the narrative across Africa and the world at large.

Undermining NIMC

While noting that the narrative that Nigeria’s database would be compromised by foreigners using the self-service application was not only mischievous but an attempt to undermine NIMC’s capability, Bankole, whose company developed the app, said:

“Nigerians should be assured that their biometrics are safe, and the choice of the current NIMC director-general, an expert with proven years of experience is not a mistake. I am disappointed by the masterminds of the wrong reports about the effort of the government to place Nigeria on the world stage in terms of technological advancement.

“Rather than carry out due diligence on the features of the application before going public, they are quick to put out reports to dissuade Nigerians from keying into the present government’s Renewed Hope Agenda in that regard . ”

He said if those behind the negative reports had made inquiries, they would have realized that the application process was only part of the whole package.

He added that there was a formidable backend technology to verify every information provided by an applicant.

Collaboration with NIS

Bankole said that the NIMC was collaborating with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and other local technical partners on one of the basic requirements for enrollment for NIN for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

He stressed that the diasporans are required to provide an international passport number to be able to apply.

“The application is the front-end identity solution and all data is sent directly to the NIMC database which is also well-secured ,” he said.

On the enrollment process, the technology expert said that the process was seamless once downloaded from the Google Play Store or IOS.

Another step, according to Bankole, is authentication, adding that “for those with the NIN, it is the key to accessing the self-service enrollment.

Backstory

NIMC launched the self-service solution that allows Nigerians to register for the National Identification Number from the comfort of their house through a smartphone in September.

The platform was launched at the commemoration of the 5th Identity Day by the Commission and the Ministry of Interior in Abuja.

According to the Commission’s Acting Director General/CEO, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, the app would save Nigerians, including those in the diaspora from having to visit a NIMC office or partner-agent office for NIN-related issues.

It also allows modifications, such as the change of one’s age, which the Barnksforte CEO said can only be done once on the application.