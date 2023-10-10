Nairagram, a licensed International Money Transfer Operator unveiled its game-changing international payment service designed to enhance financial connectivity.

In collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria and in partnership with Sebastian BDC and Keystone Bank, this service addresses FX liquidity challenges in the country by simplifying and enhancing the process of sending money from Nigeria globally; thus, fostering financial empowerment for Nigerians.

Commenting on the service, Nairagram’s President and Co-founder, Idris Ibrahim, stated: “This new international payment service symbolizes Our unwavering commitment to innovation that enables bonds of kinship, foster community, and drive wealth creation through hassle-free remittance overseas.

It stands for more than just a money transfer service. It represents Nairagram’s commitment to the African success stories empowering African economies, transcending borders, and creating opportunities for financial inclusion.”

This payment service promises its users expanded reach; enabling money transfers from Nigeria to Ghana, Senegal, Gambia, Kenya, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Guinea Conakry, Rwanda, Congo DRC, Burkina Faso, Mali, Benin, Togo, Gabon, and Ethiopia and many more.

With such an extensive network, customers can be assured that their financial support reaches loved ones or business partners through Nairagram’s bank deposits and mobile wallet services.

By offering a direct and reliable link between senders and recipients, Nairagram is empowering people to make positive impacts across borders.

Thus, this expansion in partnership with the CBN, represents a significant step forward in Nairagram’s mission to provide innovative and seamless financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of Nigerians.

The new international payment service for the Nigerian market promises to revolutionize the money transfer industry, both within and outside Africa. In the coming months, the service will be extended to the USA, UK, UAE, and Turkey.