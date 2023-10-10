The National Examinations Council, NECO, earlier on Tuesday released the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), 58 days after the final paper was written on August 11.

The NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, who announced the result at a news conference in Minna, Niger, said the 2023 SSCE was the best in recent years.

Wushishi, who gave a breakdown of candidates’ performance said 737,308 candidates, representing 61.60% of the total number of applicants scored five credits and above including Mathematics and English Language

Wushishi disclosed that a total of 1,196,985, comprising 616,398 males and 580,587 females sat for the exam out of which 1,013,611 candidates scored 5 credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics, representing 84.68%.

Candidates can check their results online at the official website or via SMS.

The new online results system makes viewing all NECO examination results easy. Once the results are available, they will be accessible through the results system (www.results.neco.gov.ng).

Candidates can verify their examination results by purchasing tokens. The token(s) can be distributed to candidates, parents, schools, organizations, or anybody who wishes to view the outcomes of the candidates.

Guides on how to how to check the 2023 SSCE results through online portal

Visit the NECO result-checking portal at https://results.neco.gov.ng/

Select your examination year and the type (SSCE Internal, SSCE External, BECE, NCEE, and GIFTED).

Enter the token sent to the mobile number provided.

Enter your registration number

Click on the “Check my result” button.

How to check your 2023 NECO result through text message (SMS)

On your phone, type NECO*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear (without any spaces). For example, if your exam number is 12345678AB, your PIN is 6864123459678, and you are checking your exam year result, you should type the following message carefully.

NECO*4250101001*123456789012*Year

NECO*4250101001*123456789012*Year Send the message to the official NECO result-checking SMS number. You will receive a text message containing your result.

Please note that you will need to purchase a result checking PIN before you can check your result via SMS. You can purchase a PIN from any accredited vendor or online from the NECO website.

Here are some additional tips for checking your NECO result via SMS:

Make sure that you have typed all of the required information in the correct format.

Make sure that you have sent the message to the correct SMS number.

If you do not receive your result within a few minutes of sending the message, try sending it again.

If you still have problems checking your result, contact NECO customer support for assistance.