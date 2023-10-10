Aluminum Extrusion Industries Plc has announced the appointment of Chief Dr Jinesh Chandra Dugad and Mr Rakesh Shah as Non-Executive Directors of the company.

This was contained in the company’s notification of Changes to the Board of Directors to the Nigerian Exchange Limited obtained by Nairametrics.

According to the statement signed by DCSL Corporate Services Limited, the Company’s Secretary, Chief Dr. Jinesh Chandra Dugad was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 20 September 2023

His appointment will be ratified at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Profile of Dugad

Chief Dr. Dugad holds a B.E. (Hons.) Electrical Engineering and a PhD from the University of Aruba, Netherlands.

He has held management roles in several organizations notable of which are Managing Director of Aluminum Extrusion Industries Plc, Group Managing Director of MIDGAL Group, and Tower Aluminum Group respectively.

He is currently an Adviser to the African Industries Group, a member of, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, a Fellow of the Institute of Engineers (India), and a Fellow of the Institute of Standard Engineers (India).

The statement also noted that Mr Rakesh Shah was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 20 September 2023.

His appointment will also be ratified at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Profile of Shah

Mr. Rakesh Shah holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Commerce from Nagpur University, India, and is also certified by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as a Chartered Accountant.

He has held management roles in several organizations notable of which are Vice President, Corporate Development of Provident Management SFO DMCC, Dubai, and Managing Director of Tower Alloys Industries Limited.

Mr. Shah has extensive experience in Mergers and Acquisitions, Investment and Financial Management, and Project Management.