The world on Saturday 30th September 2023 witnessed the birth of the Tosin Olatujoye Foundation, a charitable organization with a resolute commitment to inspiring hope and transforming the lives of children, youths, and widows in underserved communities.

Founded by Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, the foundation’s mission is grounded in four core values: empowerment of women and youth, STEM education for children, ensuring access to water and sanitation, and providing electricity for communities.

Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, the visionary founder of the foundation, explained that his dream of leaving a lasting legacy and making a meaningful impact on society was the driving force behind its establishment.

He emphasized the critical role the foundation will play in bridging the gap and reaching underserved communities, recognizing that the government alone may not be able to address all the needs of its citizens.

Mrs. Bukola Olatujoye, the co-founder of the foundation, echoed the sentiments of hope and transformation, emphasizing that the foundation’s efforts will not only change lives but also restore hope to women, particularly widows, as well as empower youths and children.

During the launch event, the foundation unveiled its leadership team, including Eleso Moyosoreoluwa as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), James Jolayemi as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Barrister Harrison Onyeamechi as Secretary.

The Board of Trustees was also introduced including, Mr. Gospel Obele, Ambassador Abiodun Sowemimo, Mr. Lateef Lawal, Mr. Wasiu Sonekan, Mr. Ezekiel Solesi, Mr. Olugbenga Ojo, and Mrs. Camilia Ijeoma.

As a demonstration of its commitment to its mission, the foundation awarded scholarships to forty-four (44) children, provided skill empowerment opportunities to twenty (20) youths, and extended financial support to thirty-two (32) widows for their businesses.

The beneficiaries were overwhelmed with joy and hope as they received cash gifts and a variety of food items from the foundation.

In addition to launching this impactful initiative, the founder, co-founder, and board members of the Tosin Olatujoye Foundation extended an invitation to individuals and organizations interested in partnering with them to join in their mission to uplift and transform lives.

One guardian, whose ward benefited from the School Scholarship Initiative, shared a heartwarming story of how the scholarship would enable the student to continue her education as she had initially dropped out at SS2 but the scholarship will now help her return to school and also sit for her WAEC.

The Tosin Olatujoye Foundation is a non-profit organization solely dedicated to touching lives and rejuvenating lost dreams by providing essential resources to those in need.

With clearly defined objectives, the foundation aspires to positively impact millions of Nigerians in underserved communities in the coming years.