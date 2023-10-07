The United States Government, in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission in Nigeria and the U.S. Prosper Africa and Power Africa initiatives, is organizing a roadshow scheduled from October 9 to 13 to introduce U.S. investors to investment opportunities and the business environment in Nigeria.

This will be seen as a positive development supporting the economic reforms led by the Tinubu administration.

According to a statement from the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, the Public Affairs Section, it was announced that 12 executives representing prominent U.S. pension funds and financial service providers, collectively overseeing assets worth over $1 trillion, will engage with Nigerian companies and fund managers as part of their investor trip.

Some of the American Executives expected in Nigeria are Daniel Miller, Deputy Executive Director, New York City Board of Education Retirement System; Kola Aina, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operations North America, MasterCard; Elizabeth Guzman- General Counsel/NYCERS Trustee; Mohamed Balla, Chief Financial Officer, City of Atlanta Department of Finance; Donna Sims Wilson, Chief Operating Officers of Kah Capital Management and Mark Feasal, Executive Vice President/Chief Commercial Officer, FuelCell Energy.

A research report from Goldman Sachs, seen by Nairametrics, emphasized Nigeria’s potential to become one of the world’s top five economies by 2075.

The roadshow’s primary objectives is therefore set to promote awareness of investment possibilities in Nigeria, with a special focus on infrastructure, and to foster connections between U.S. investors, African investors, and fund managers.

What the statement says

The statement said,

“With a strategic geographic location, a diverse population, and a commitment to economic transformation, Nigeria presents a compelling investment destination. Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of USD $477 billion as at 2022, and a diverse range of industries, including oil and gas, agriculture, and telecommunications”.

“The roadshow comes at an opportune time, given the significant reforms instituted by the Nigerian government under a new administration. A key objective of the trip is to break down information gaps on the country’s business environment and real and perceived risks, so that investors can accurately assess business and project opportunities.”

The U.S. Consul General to Lagos, Will Stevens, noted:

“Beyond advancing specific investment opportunities, this trip is about building enduring trade and investment relationships between America and our Nigerian partners. I would like to thank the U.S. Agency for International Development for supporting this inaugural delegation of U.S. investors, in partnership with Chapel Hill Denham and International Investor Network.”