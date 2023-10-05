Meta Platforms, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has begun the rollout of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools for advertisers on its platform.

This announcement was made on Wednesday, with Meta revealing that these AI tools are capable of generating content such as image backgrounds and various textual variations for all advertisers, as reported by Reuters.

In May, Meta initiated the testing phase of these tools, providing access to a select group of advertisers in a designated “testing playground.”

According to the company, these tools will soon become accessible through Meta’s Ads Manager, and the complete rollout is slated for completion by next year.

What you should know

This AI tool rollout represents Meta’s initial venture into integrating generative AI technology into its products.

It enables the extraction of valuable insights from vast archives of historical data to generate fresh content, including written prose, artwork, and software code.

Recently, the company announced its intentions to empower businesses with the use of AI for business messaging on Messenger and WhatsApp, facilitating more effective customer engagement.

Meta boasts a portfolio of AI products, featuring its language model “Llama 2” and an AI chatbot named Meta AI, proficient in crafting text responses and generating photorealistic images.

In related news, sources within Meta informed Reuters that the company is preparing to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe. While various pricing plans were considered, a 10 euro ($10.49) per month option appears to be the most viable, according to one source, with implementation expected in the coming months.

This move is seen as Meta’s response to European Union regulations that threaten to restrict its ability to personalize ads for users without their consent, potentially impacting its primary source of revenue.