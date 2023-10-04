The Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) has issued a warning to the general public against patronizing unlicensed gaming companies and has also issued banning orders to a group of operators offering gambling in the country without a license.

In a public notice, the LSLGA names a host of operators that do not hold the relevant license or approval in Nigeria.

The LSLGA states that operating without a license breaches Section 33(3) of the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Law 2021.

The notice states,

“The attention of the LSLGA has been drawn to the activities of some organization conducting gaming operations in Lagos state without obtaining the prerequisite licenses from the LSLGA and thereby in contravention of Section 33(3) of the Lagos state lotteries and Gaming Authority Law 2021 which provides that a person without a subsisting license or authorization from the Authority shall not conduct or operate any gaming activity in the state’

Erring gaming companies

It listed the erring gaming companies including

These include Zebet, Betika, GoBet, Msport, 22Bet, Afribet, BestBet360, BangBet, Betwazobia, Netbet, Nairamillion, Western Lotto, Elliest Lotto, PeelsLotto, and RiderLotto.

Other operators flagged are SetLotto, Hamabet, Koretbet, Paripesa, Megabet, Livescorebet, Blackbet/Bettybingo, Cloudbet, Sportbet.io, Hallabet, Oddspedia, Nibet, and NGAwin.

The LSLGA also states that MillionairePowerPlay, LottoMania, Firstbet, Betxperience, Giveraffle, Konfabet, Wakabet, and Betfarm have been operating without a license.

Scratchwin, Chopbarh, Naijabet, PlentyMillions, Nairapowerbet, Gamespay, and Xtragoalfantasy complete the list of unlicensed operators.

Warns gamblers to cease playing with them

It is not clear where any of the operators are based as such, the LSLGA deems each of the named operators as illegal and not approved to offer gambling in Nigeria. It is also urging players to cease gambling with any of the operators.

“The LSLGA wishes to reaffirm its commitment to regulating and promoting the Lagos gaming industry to ensure the interests of all stakeholders are adequately protected,” the LSLGA said.