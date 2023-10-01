The Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, on Saturday, reopened the Alayabiagba Market in Boundary Ajegunle after the market leaders diligently followed all recommended sanitation measures outlined by the state government.

This information was contained in a series of tweets made by the official X handle of the Lagos Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, @LasgMOE, on Saturday.

Addressing a large gathering of market traders in Ajegunle during his inspection, Mr Wahab emphasized that the government’s decision to reopen the market was based on its satisfaction that all the requirements given to the market officials had been fully met.

These requirements included the installation of Double Dino Bins within the market and the construction of a fence at the market’s entrance.

Furthermore, Wahab stressed the government’s commitment to upholding sanitation laws governing market spaces and urged traders to respect the environment by properly disposing of waste at all times.

“We must stop littering our market with wastes, segregate and bag our wastes and always patronize PSP operators, stopping illegal dumpsites on road medians, kerbs, open spaces, and road setbacks and start policing our environment” he emphasized.

Sanitation inspections and drainage concerns

Earlier in the day, the Commissioner, and his team, joined by executives from the Lekki Residents Association, inspected various drainage channels and areas prone to indiscriminate refuse dumping.

The team identified numerous violations, including constructions encroaching on drainage alignments and property owners sealing setbacks with concrete.

Mr Wahab explained that the ultimate goal of clearing and dredging these drainage channels and canals was to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater, which is why the government has made ongoing dredging a priority.

He mentioned that contravention notices were issued to commercial property owners on Admiralty Way for violating state environmental laws by poorly managing drainage systems, leading to road network issues in the Lekki area.

Commitment to a cleaner Lagos

In addition to these efforts, the Special Adviser on Environment, Mr Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, appealed to the public to stop dumping refuse into drains, as this has worsened drain clogging. He reiterated warnings to property owners who have built on drainage setbacks to remove such structures, which obstruct the free flow of water.

Dr Muyiwa Gbedegesin, the Managing Director of LAWMA, expressed the organization’s readiness to maintain a cleaner Lagos consistently.

In response, Mrs Tari Taylour, Chairman of the Environment sector, Lekki Residents Association, praised the government’s determination to improve the livability of Lagos.

She encouraged all Lekki residents to responsibly dispose of their waste by using PSP services and ensuring the cleanliness of their frontage drainages, emphasizing the long-term benefits of environmental sustainability for all residents.

The locations inspected included Durosimi-Etti, Kayode Animashawun/Olubunmi Owa amongst others all on Admiralty Road.