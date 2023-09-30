The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has commended China’s diplomatic and trade relationships with Nigeria, emphasizing that the bilateral relationship promotes economic development in the country.

In a press release delivered yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu expressed his goodwill message during China’s 74th National Day celebrations in Abuja.

He emphasized that the strong ties between both nations have accelerated Nigeria’s industrial progress. Projects like the Abuja-Kaduna Railway and the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project serve as enduring symbols of this fruitful collaboration.

The Deputy Speaker also noted that Chinese products have become a common presence in Nigerian homes, and Nigeria’s agricultural exports to China have seen steady growth.

According to Kalu, the symbiotic alliance has resulted in the creation of jobs, the expansion of local industries, and an overall increase in the welfare of the people.

He also noted that Nigeria currently occupies the position of being China’s third-largest trade partner in the African region.

“The decades-long relationship between our two great nations, Nigeria and China has been mutually beneficial, particularly in recent times.

The rich tapestry of our partnership has woven threads of cooperation in various sectors, from infrastructure development to trade, technology exchange, and cultural engagement.

China’s significant investments in Nigeria have contributed immensely to the growth and development of our nation, fostering economic prosperity and stability.

“China has been a steadfast partner in Nigeria’s infrastructural development, with projects such as the Abuja-Kaduna Railway and the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project standing as a testament to our enduring collaboration.

These initiatives have not only improved connectivity within Nigeria but have also laid the foundation for sustainable economic growth.

“In the realm of commerce, our bilateral trade has flourished, opening up new opportunities for both nations,” he said.

Nevertheless, he called upon the government of the People’s Republic of China to collaborate with Nigeria in addressing and rectifying the factors that fuel xenophobic attacks on a global scale.

“I look forward to both countries taking increasing steps to engender people-to-people diplomacy to troubleshoot matters that encourage xenophobic tendencies,” Kalu added.

What You Should Know

Nigeria’s trade relationship with China has maintained an upward trend in recent years.

According to a recent report posted on the official website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the bilateral trade volume reached about $20 billion in 2022.

Currently, Nigeria is the third largest trading partner with China in Africa.