Movies have the power to entertain, inspire, and educate. When it comes to finance and investing, there are several films that not only captivate audiences but also offer valuable lessons in economics, business, and personal finance.

Today, we’ve handpicked five that we think will be well worth your time.

1. The Pursuit of Happ’y’ness (2006)

While not a traditional finance movie, “The Pursuit of Happyness” is a heartwarming and inspiring story of a man’s journey from homelessness to becoming a successful stockbroker.

Will Smith delivers a powerful performance as Chris Gardner, a struggling salesman who takes on an unpaid internship at a prestigious brokerage firm while caring for his young son.

The Pursuit of Happyness is a tale of resilience and determination in the face of great hardship. It underscores the importance of hard work, perseverance, and self-belief in achieving financial success.

The film serves as a reminder that financial setbacks can be overcome with the right mindset and a relentless commitment to one’s goals.

2. The Big Short (2015)

Directed by Adam McKay and based on Michael Lewis’s book of the same name, “The Big Short” is a captivating exploration of the 2008 financial crisis. The film follows a group of investors who saw the impending collapse of the housing market and bet against the subprime mortgage bubble.

Starring Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt, this darkly humorous film sheds light on the complexities of the financial world.

The Big Short masterfully explains the intricate financial instruments that led to the crisis in a way that’s accessible to a general audience. It also highlights the importance of skepticism, due diligence, and the ability to see through the financial industry’s smoke and mirrors.

The film serves as a cautionary tale about the consequences of unchecked greed and the need for financial literacy.

3. Moneyball (2011)

Based on a true story, Moneyball stars Brad Pitt as Billy Beane, the general manager of the Oakland Athletics baseball team. Faced with budget constraints, Beane revolutionizes the way baseball teams are built by using statistical analysis and data-driven decision-making to assemble a winning team on a limited budget.

Moneyball demonstrates the power of analytics and innovative thinking in the world of sports and, by extension, finance.

The film highlights the importance of adapting to changing circumstances and finding unconventional solutions to achieve success.

It’s a testament to the idea that data-driven decision-making can have a profound impact on financial outcomes.

4. Wall Street (1987)



oOliver Stone’s Wall Street is a classic film that delves into the world of corporate greed and insider trading. The story revolves around a young stockbroker, Bud Fox (played by Charlie Sheen), who is lured into the world of high finance by the charismatic and ruthless Gordon Gekko (Michael Douglas).

The movie gives audiences a glimpse into the cutthroat world of finance and the temptations that can lead individuals astray.

It serves as a cautionary tale about the consequences of unethical behaviour and the importance of maintaining one’s integrity in the pursuit of financial success. Michael Douglas’s portrayal of Gordon Gekko, who famously declared that “Greed is good,” remains iconic.

5. Margin Call (2011)

Set against the backdrop of the 2008 financial crisis, Margin Call is a gripping drama that unfolds over a 24-hour period at an investment bank.

The film’s ensemble cast, including Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Irons, and Zachary Quinto, portrays the high-stakes decisions made by the bank’s employees as they grapple with the impending collapse of their firm.

Margin Call portrays a behind-the-scenes look at the financial industry during a crisis and raises questions about ethics, responsibility, and the consequences of risk-taking.

The film emphasizes the importance of risk management and ethical considerations in the world of finance, making it a must-watch for anyone interested in understanding the complexities of the industry.