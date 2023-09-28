The Federal Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has announced the new policies that would guide road construction projects across the country henceforth.

The minister made this announcement through his X handle, @realdaveumahi, on Thursday.

According to the tweet, the substrate, sub-base and base course of all roads must be stabilized and tested before pavement placement.

In addition, the Ministry of Work has asked that the subgrade, sub-base and base-course of road projects be exposed to 60 days of vehicular movement and continuous foot sheep-foot rolling before pavement placement.

Another of the new policies on roads is the introduction of concrete road pavements on most carriageways and shoulders.

The statement also directed the continuous maintenance of all roads under construction throughout the life of the project under contract.

Furthermore, another directive of the Ministry of Works on roads is that effective design of road infrastructure be anchored on a detailed report of environmental site conditions and a geotechnical report.

Finally, contractors of road projects are expected to keep roads motorable under the period of the contract.

Full details of the minister’s tweet as seen on X:

MINISTRY OF WORKS NEW POLICIES ON ROADS

-Good stabilized and tested subgrade, sub-base and base-course before pavement placement.

-Expose subgrade, sub-base and base-course to 60 days of vehicular movement and continuous sheep-foot rolling before pavement placement.

-Introduction of reinforced concrete road pavement in most roads carriageways and shoulders.

-Continuous maintenance of all roads under construction throughout the life of the project under contract.

-Effective design of road infrastructure anchored on a detailed report of environmental site conditions and geotechnical report.

-Community relations in Terms of keeping roads Motorable under the period of the contract.

THE HOPE OF NIGERIANS SHALL BE RENEWED IN THE MANDATE OF PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU GCFR